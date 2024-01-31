StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures Stock Down 1.8 %

CVU opened at $2.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.45. CPI Aerostructures has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $4.60.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a return on equity of 154.84% and a net margin of 10.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVU. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in CPI Aerostructures during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,892 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

