StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
CPI Aerostructures Stock Down 1.8 %
CVU opened at $2.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.45. CPI Aerostructures has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $4.60.
CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a return on equity of 154.84% and a net margin of 10.61%.
CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.
