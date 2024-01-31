StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

CNET opened at $0.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.00. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $2.19.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The business services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.87% and a negative return on equity of 81.34%. The firm had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZW Data Action Technologies

About ZW Data Action Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. ( NASDAQ:CNET Free Report ) by 771.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,097 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

