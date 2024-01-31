StockNews.com Lowers Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) to Sell

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Ocular Therapeutix Price Performance

OCUL opened at $4.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $390.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average of $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.03. Ocular Therapeutix has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.96.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.24). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 116.18% and a negative return on equity of 589.24%. The firm had revenue of $15.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCUL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 350.6% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 7,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

