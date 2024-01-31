StockNews.com Upgrades First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) to Hold

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $14.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $16.53.

In other news, EVP Carrie L. Riggle sold 7,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $99,907.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,309 shares in the company, valued at $611,741.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 11,040 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $789,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,269,000. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

