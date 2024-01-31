StockNews.com Upgrades Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) to Buy

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
Shares of NASDAQ GLRE opened at $11.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $406.06 million, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Greenlight Capital Re has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $11.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.04.
Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $168.22 million during the quarter.
Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.
