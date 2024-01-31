StockNews.com Upgrades Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) to “Buy”

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GGAL opened at $21.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.52. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $21.98.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Financiero Galicia

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 3.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 5.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 7.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 37.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.