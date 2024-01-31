StockNews.com Upgrades Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) to “Hold”

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

RF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “inline” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up previously from $16.50) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Argus lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.12.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $19.48 on Monday. Regions Financial has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $24.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.36 and its 200 day moving average is $17.90. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RF. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 126.3% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 14,756 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter worth about $7,515,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter worth about $764,000. Bridgeworth LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 18.8% in the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 69,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 11,015 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 19.9% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 77,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 12,938 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

