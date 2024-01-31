Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Stock Rating Lowered by Mizuho

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the energy company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $16.00. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential downside of 15.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Suburban Propane Partners Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SPH opened at $20.00 on Monday. Suburban Propane Partners has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $22.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day moving average of $16.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $226.60 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Suburban Propane Partners

In related news, VP Samuel Hodges sold 4,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $77,327.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Samuel Hodges sold 4,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $77,327.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Brinkworth sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $154,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,751.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,538 shares of company stock worth $1,183,278. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Suburban Propane Partners

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,695 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,208 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,833 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 4,041.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 235,298 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 229,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,231 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.

