Sun Life Financial (SLF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect Sun Life Financial to post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Sun Life Financial to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SLF stock opened at $51.88 on Wednesday. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of $43.53 and a 12-month high of $53.21. The company has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.82.

Sun Life Financial Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a $0.5637 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.48%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Report on Sun Life Financial

Institutional Trading of Sun Life Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 9.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 44.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sun Life Financial

(Get Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.