SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Mizuho

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SPWR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SunPower from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on SunPower from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on SunPower from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup cut SunPower from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered SunPower from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.45.

Get SunPower alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPWR

SunPower Trading Down 9.6 %

Shares of SPWR opened at $3.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average is $5.83. The company has a market capitalization of $545.37 million, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.78. SunPower has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $18.59.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). SunPower had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.64 million. Equities research analysts predict that SunPower will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 279,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 120,489 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 79,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 25,211 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 383.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 61,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SunPower

(Get Free Report)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.