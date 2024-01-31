Sylogist (TSE:SYZ) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$7.69 and last traded at C$7.70. 12,747 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 36,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Sylogist from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Sylogist Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of C$181.49 million, a PE ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Sylogist (TSE:SYZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$16.77 million during the quarter. Sylogist had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sylogist Ltd. will post 0.2504288 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sylogist Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Sylogist’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

About Sylogist

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides SaaS solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company manages IT services, network security, Web portals, and others. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

