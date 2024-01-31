Synchrony Financial (SYF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 2nd

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd.

Synchrony Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Synchrony Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 15.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Synchrony Financial to earn $6.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

SYF stock opened at $39.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.20. The company has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.68. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $26.59 and a twelve month high of $39.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $174,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 69,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 101,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,520,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 962,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,493,000 after buying an additional 8,110 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.72.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.