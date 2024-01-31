Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sysco updated its FY24 guidance to $4.20-4.40 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.200-4.400 EPS.
Sysco Price Performance
NYSE SYY opened at $80.82 on Wednesday. Sysco has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $80.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.01.
Sysco Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Activity at Sysco
In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Sysco by 166.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 10,065 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Sysco by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,068,000 after purchasing an additional 16,772 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Sysco by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Sysco by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.
Sysco Company Profile
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
