System1 Group (LON:SYS1) Hits New 12-Month High at $376.00

System1 Group PLC (LON:SYS1 – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 376 ($4.78) and last traded at GBX 375 ($4.77), with a volume of 5773 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 360 ($4.58).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of System1 Group from GBX 405 ($5.15) to GBX 450 ($5.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

System1 Group Stock Performance

System1 Group Company Profile

The company has a market cap of £46.92 million, a PE ratio of 3,700.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 275.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 222.20.

System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive marketing tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies the emotional impact of advertising.

