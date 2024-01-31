System1 Group (LON:SYS1) Hits New 12-Month High at $376.00

System1 Group PLC (LON:SYS1 – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 376 ($4.78) and last traded at GBX 375 ($4.77), with a volume of 5773 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 360 ($4.58).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of System1 Group from GBX 405 ($5.15) to GBX 450 ($5.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.
System1 Group Stock Performance
System1 Group Company Profile
System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive marketing tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies the emotional impact of advertising.
