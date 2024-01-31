Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,381,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,071,000 after purchasing an additional 318,570 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 12,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 45,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after buying an additional 26,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.8 %

TSM opened at $116.08 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $81.21 and a 52 week high of $118.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.46. The firm has a market cap of $602.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5415 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.54%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

