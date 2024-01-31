Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Tarena International Stock Up 13.0 %

NASDAQ:TEDU opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of -0.63. Tarena International has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $6.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.88.

About Tarena International

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, IT Professional Education; and IT-focused Supplementary STEAM Education Services.

