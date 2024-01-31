TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) PT Raised to $55.00 at Barclays

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) had its price target upped by research analysts at Barclays from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.28.

NYSE:TRP opened at $39.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a PE ratio of -664.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81. TC Energy has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $43.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.89.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in TC Energy by 4.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in TC Energy by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TC Energy by 43.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,567,000 after acquiring an additional 267,934 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in TC Energy by 40.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 31,882 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TC Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,876,349,000 after acquiring an additional 993,965 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

