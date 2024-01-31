TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Upgraded at UBS Group

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $31.00. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TTGT. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $58.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TechTarget presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Shares of TTGT opened at $33.54 on Wednesday. TechTarget has a fifty-two week low of $23.43 and a fifty-two week high of $52.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.60. The company has a market cap of $951.87 million, a P/E ratio of 74.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The information services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. TechTarget had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $57.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.34 million. On average, research analysts forecast that TechTarget will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TechTarget by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in TechTarget by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in TechTarget by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in TechTarget by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in TechTarget during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

