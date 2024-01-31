Telia Company AB (publ) (TLSNY) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 2nd

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the technology company on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Telia Company AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Telia Company AB (publ) Trading Down 0.8 %

TLSNY stock opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96. Telia Company AB has a 12-month low of $3.78 and a 12-month high of $5.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

