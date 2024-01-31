TELUS Co. Expected to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for TELUS in a report issued on Monday, January 29th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen expects that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TD Securities cut their price target on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Veritas Investment Research cut TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a C$27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TELUS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$27.77.

TELUS Stock Performance

TELUS stock opened at C$24.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$24.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.58. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of C$21.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.00.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.11 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 4.65%.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.376 per share. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 277.78%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

