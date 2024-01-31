TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) – Research analysts at Cormark increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of TELUS in a research note issued on Monday, January 29th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.77. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 4.01%.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

NYSE TU opened at $18.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.45. TELUS has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $21.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.17, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of TELUS by 80.8% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of TELUS during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 18.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. 49.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.271 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.74%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

