Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 93,471 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.54% of Terreno Realty worth $25,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,954,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $811,159,000 after acquiring an additional 341,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,663,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,688,000 after purchasing an additional 383,931 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Terreno Realty by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,475,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,189,000 after buying an additional 39,020 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,323,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,886,000 after buying an additional 217,579 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,930,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,758,000 after buying an additional 46,778 shares in the last quarter.

Terreno Realty Stock Down 0.3 %

Terreno Realty stock opened at $60.25 on Wednesday. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $50.42 and a 1-year high of $67.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $82.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.70 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 48.75% and a return on equity of 5.98%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total value of $293,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,368.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Melinda Weston sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $93,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,286.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total value of $293,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,368.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Terreno Realty from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.63.

Terreno Realty Corporation ("Terreno", and together with its subsidiaries, "we", "us", "our", "our Company", or "the Company") acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 76.3% of our total annualized base rent as of September 30, 2023), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 3.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.7%) and improved land (approximately 13.2%).

