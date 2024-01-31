Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Barclays

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.88% from the company’s previous close.

TEVA has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.86.

Shares of TEVA opened at $11.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of -5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $12.21.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,103,125,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,729.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. 43.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

