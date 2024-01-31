Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $15.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. 15,437,706 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 11,910,521 shares.The stock last traded at $11.70 and had previously closed at $11.83.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TEVA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 48,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. 43.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

