Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 35,981 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 112% compared to the average daily volume of 16,944 call options.

Institutional Trading of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tobam bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,729.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 32.7% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

TEVA stock opened at $11.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average of $9.74. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $12.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 29.91% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. HSBC began coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

Get Our Latest Report on TEVA

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

(Get Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.