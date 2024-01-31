The Brink’s Company (BCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 2nd

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd.

Brink’s has raised its dividend by an average of 12.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Brink’s has a payout ratio of 8.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Brink’s to earn $7.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.3%.

Brink’s Trading Down 0.7 %

BCO opened at $82.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.42. Brink’s has a 12 month low of $59.46 and a 12 month high of $90.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brink’s

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brink’s will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brink’s announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 15.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

Featured Articles

