The Brink’s Company (BCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 2nd

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd.
Brink’s has raised its dividend by an average of 12.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Brink’s has a payout ratio of 8.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Brink’s to earn $7.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.3%.
Brink’s Trading Down 0.7 %
BCO opened at $82.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.42. Brink’s has a 12 month low of $59.46 and a 12 month high of $90.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brink’s
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Brink’s announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 15.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.
About Brink’s
The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.
