The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Price Target to $158.00

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $141.00 to $158.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.33.

BAH opened at $144.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.90. The company has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.67, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.55. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $87.99 and a one year high of $147.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total value of $708,911.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at $10,023,241.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.8% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.6% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.0% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 2,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

