The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $58.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $48.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WDC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Summit Insights raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $58.12 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.23 and its 200-day moving average is $45.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.67. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $31.97 and a 52 week high of $60.55. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.61.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 19.90% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Western Digital will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 65,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total value of $2,809,651.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 396,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,033,413.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Western Digital by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 915 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Western Digital by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Western Digital by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,156 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 53,711 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

