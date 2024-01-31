The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Price Target to $28.00

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

COCO has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Vita Coco from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Vita Coco from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. William Blair lowered shares of Vita Coco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.70.

NASDAQ:COCO opened at $20.24 on Tuesday. Vita Coco has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $33.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.54.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Vita Coco will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jonathan Burth sold 23,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $711,076.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,302,570.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jonathan Burth sold 23,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $711,076.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,302,570.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ira Liran sold 13,998 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $369,407.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 659,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,415,816.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,113,776 shares of company stock worth $113,578,540. Company insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COCO. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vita Coco by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Vita Coco by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 181,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 87,222 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vita Coco by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Vita Coco by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice, hydration mix, and milk; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

