The RMR Group (RMR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect The RMR Group to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $222.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.35 million. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 8.14%. On average, analysts expect The RMR Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RMR opened at $26.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $835.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.40. The RMR Group has a 1 year low of $20.79 and a 1 year high of $31.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 2,724.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 930.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. 38.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of The RMR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

