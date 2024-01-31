The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Western Union in a research note issued on Monday, January 29th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Western Union’s current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Western Union’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, January 4th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Western Union in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

Western Union Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $12.83 on Tuesday. Western Union has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $14.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average is $12.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.47%.

Institutional Trading of Western Union

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Western Union by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,576,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $90,565,000 after buying an additional 4,000,880 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Western Union by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,774,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $617,958,000 after buying an additional 3,522,420 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Western Union by 106.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,550,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,890,000 after buying an additional 2,859,852 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Western Union by 799.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,865,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,615,000 after buying an additional 2,546,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Western Union by 1,925.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,586,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,343,000 after buying an additional 2,459,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

