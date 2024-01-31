Thor Explorations (CVE:THX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.21

Thor Explorations Ltd. (CVE:THX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 73000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Thor Explorations Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$137.77 million, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.55.

About Thor Explorations

Thor Explorations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and explores gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola Gold Project in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

