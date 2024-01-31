Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Given New C$1.10 Price Target at National Bankshares

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Free Report) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$1.25 to C$1.10 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock opened at C$0.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$401.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.01. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a twelve month low of C$0.84 and a twelve month high of C$1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.58.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of C$582.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$652.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.1149675 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

In other Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure news, Director Robert Colcleugh sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.98, for a total transaction of C$98,000.00. 6.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable space. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas and NGLs; and NGL extraction and marketing.

