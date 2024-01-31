Tilray Brands (TSE:TLRY) Price Target Lowered to C$2.95 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Tilray Brands (TSE:TLRY – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Sanford C. Bernstein from C$3.92 to C$2.95 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Tilray Brands Stock Performance

Tilray Brands stock opened at C$2.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.92. Tilray Brands has a 52-week low of C$1.97 and a 52-week high of C$4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.44.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis products in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Cannabis Business, Distribution Business, Beverage Alcohol Business, and Wellness Business.

