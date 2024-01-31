Tilray Brands (TSE:TLRY) Price Target Lowered to C$2.95 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Tilray Brands (TSE:TLRY – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Sanford C. Bernstein from C$3.92 to C$2.95 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Tilray Brands Stock Performance
Tilray Brands stock opened at C$2.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.92. Tilray Brands has a 52-week low of C$1.97 and a 52-week high of C$4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.44.
About Tilray Brands
