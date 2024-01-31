Timbercreek Financial (OTC:TBCRF) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of Timbercreek Financial Corp. (OTC:TBCRF – Get Free Report) rose 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.93 and last traded at $4.93. Approximately 20 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.

Timbercreek Financial Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average of $5.02.

About Timbercreek Financial

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, retail, and office properties in urban markets.

