tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Trading 3.2% Higher

tinyBuild, Inc. (LON:TBLD – Get Free Report) traded up 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.99 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.90 ($0.06). 415,799 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 928,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.75 ($0.06).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.51) price target on shares of tinyBuild in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.
tinyBuild Trading Up 3.2 %
About tinyBuild
tinyBuild, Inc engages in the development and publishing of video games worldwide. It offers various games for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, SteamVR, Meta Quest, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS, mobile, Xbox One, PS4, Mac, Linux, Switch, 3DS, VR, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, OSVR, and Wii U. The company also organizes gaming events.
