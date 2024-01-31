Tirupati Graphite (LON:TGR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.38

Tirupati Graphite plc (LON:TGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 10.38 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.44 ($0.13), with a volume of 100039 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.60 ($0.13).

Tirupati Graphite Trading Down 5.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 20.01. The company has a market capitalization of £11.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.17 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.28, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.23.

About Tirupati Graphite

Tirupati Graphite plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist graphite and graphene producer in Madagascar and India. It owns and operates the Vatomina and Sahamamy flake graphite projects located in Madagascar. The company also provides mineral processing technology development services.

