Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ TNXP opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.69. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $8.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.17.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 million. Equities analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Tonix Pharmaceuticals
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.
