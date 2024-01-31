Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ TNXP opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.69. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $8.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.17.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 million. Equities analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 76,935 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,321,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 205,428 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,392,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after buying an additional 3,760,804 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,248,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 161,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,139,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 300,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.76% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

