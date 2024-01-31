Tower Resources (LON:TRP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Tower Resources plc (LON:TRP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00), with a volume of 276765387 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Tower Resources Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of £2.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.09.

Tower Resources Company Profile

Tower Resources Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in Africa. The company holds a 100% interest in the Thali production sharing contract that covers an area of 119.2 square kilometers located in the Rio del Rey basin, offshore Cameroon; and a 50% interest in the Algoa-Gamtoos license that covers an area of 9,369 square kilometers located in the offshore South Africa.

Featured Stories

