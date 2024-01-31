Traders Buy High Volume of Kingsoft Cloud Call Options (NASDAQ:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 24,553 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 10,046% compared to the typical volume of 242 call options.
Kingsoft Cloud Price Performance
KC stock opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.71. Kingsoft Cloud has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $10.13. The stock has a market cap of $649.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.14.
Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $222.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.31 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 27.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Kingsoft Cloud
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.
