Traders Buy High Volume of Kingsoft Cloud Call Options (NASDAQ:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 24,553 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 10,046% compared to the typical volume of 242 call options.

Kingsoft Cloud Price Performance

KC stock opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.71. Kingsoft Cloud has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $10.13. The stock has a market cap of $649.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.14.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $222.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.31 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 27.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Kingsoft Cloud

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,776,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 76,508 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 35.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,483,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,147,000 after acquiring an additional 919,363 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC raised its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 1.6% during the second quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC now owns 3,231,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,710,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,626,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,061,000 after acquiring an additional 160,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,080,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,967,000 after acquiring an additional 289,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.