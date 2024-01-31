Traders Buy High Volume of Kingsoft Cloud Call Options (NASDAQ:KC)

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2024

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KCGet Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 24,553 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 10,046% compared to the typical volume of 242 call options.

Kingsoft Cloud Price Performance

KC stock opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.71. Kingsoft Cloud has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $10.13. The stock has a market cap of $649.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.14.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KCGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $222.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.31 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 27.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,776,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 76,508 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 35.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,483,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,147,000 after acquiring an additional 919,363 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC raised its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 1.6% during the second quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC now owns 3,231,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,710,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,626,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,061,000 after acquiring an additional 160,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,080,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,967,000 after acquiring an additional 289,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsoft Cloud

(Get Free Report)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.