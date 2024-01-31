Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA)

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 25,878 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 6,196% compared to the typical volume of 411 call options.

Kura Oncology Trading Up 12.1 %

Kura Oncology stock opened at $20.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 16.71 and a quick ratio of 16.71. Kura Oncology has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $22.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.92.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts predict that Kura Oncology will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Insider Transactions at Kura Oncology

In related news, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 91,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,841,981.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,308.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Oncology

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Kura Oncology by 46.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Kura Oncology by 81.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Kura Oncology by 352.6% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new position in Kura Oncology during the third quarter valued at $92,000.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

Featured Articles

