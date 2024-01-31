TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of TransAlta in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 29th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. The consensus estimate for TransAlta’s current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TransAlta’s FY2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Get TransAlta alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TAC. TD Securities initiated coverage on TransAlta in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised TransAlta from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

TransAlta Trading Down 2.0 %

TAC opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.43. TransAlta has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $10.40.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $758.14 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a return on equity of 39.38% and a net margin of 16.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 766.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 153.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of TransAlta in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0437 per share. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is 10.13%.

About TransAlta

(Get Free Report)

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.