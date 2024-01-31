Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.65 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Triumph Financial in a report issued on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the company will earn $2.65 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.00. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Triumph Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.92 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Triumph Financial from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.17.

Shares of Triumph Financial stock opened at $73.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.58 and a 200 day moving average of $68.50. Triumph Financial has a fifty-two week low of $46.67 and a fifty-two week high of $81.64.

In other news, COO Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 11,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $787,278.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,288.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 11,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $787,278.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,288.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $743,315.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,773 shares of company stock worth $1,672,134. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Triumph Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Triumph Financial by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Financial Inc, a financial holding company, engages in the provision of payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate. The company offers depository products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, land loans, commercial construction and land development loans, residential real estate loans, commercial agriculture loans, and consumer loans, as well as general commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, asset-based loans, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

