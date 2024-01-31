Trivest Advisors Ltd Has $9.23 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Trivest Advisors Ltd boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.7% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Alphabet by 94,153.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,558,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,261,537,000 after purchasing an additional 200,345,509 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after purchasing an additional 129,835,437 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,217,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,846,230,000 after purchasing an additional 882,830 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Alphabet by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,237,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,432,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,746,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,368,961,000 after buying an additional 19,612,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,439 shares of company stock valued at $25,954,116 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $153.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.87 and its 200-day moving average is $135.69. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $155.20.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.14.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

