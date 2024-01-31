Truist Financial Increases Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Price Target to $250.00

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EXP. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

EXP opened at $228.99 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $198.32 and a 200-day moving average of $182.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.35. Eagle Materials has a 1-year low of $129.76 and a 1-year high of $229.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.61.

In related news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total transaction of $1,078,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,610 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,498,716. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total transaction of $505,992.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,998 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,373,320.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,054 shares of company stock valued at $2,143,666. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,841,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,723,000 after acquiring an additional 110,695 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,510,906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,116,000 after buying an additional 730,454 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,120,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,926,000 after buying an additional 333,902 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,763,000 after buying an additional 203,862 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,929,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

