Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Receives $30.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRMK. TheStreet raised shares of Trustmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Trustmark in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Trustmark from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

TRMK opened at $28.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Trustmark has a 52 week low of $18.96 and a 52 week high of $30.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Trustmark had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $189.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Trustmark will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.95%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Trustmark by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 731,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,439,000 after buying an additional 10,534 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trustmark by 65.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 634,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,407,000 after acquiring an additional 251,681 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Trustmark by 186.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 51,660 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trustmark in the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Trustmark in the third quarter valued at approximately $535,000. 65.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

