TTM Technologies (TTMI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect TTM Technologies to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $572.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.84 million. TTM Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. On average, analysts expect TTM Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TTM Technologies stock opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.97 and its 200 day moving average is $14.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TTM Technologies has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $16.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -49.31 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale engineered systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

