Twin Disc (TWIN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 7th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $63.55 million during the quarter. Twin Disc had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 8.05%.

Get Twin Disc alerts:

Twin Disc Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Twin Disc stock opened at $15.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.22 and a 200-day moving average of $14.03. The stock has a market cap of $222.10 million, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.86. Twin Disc has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Twin Disc Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Twin Disc’s payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Twin Disc in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Twin Disc in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Twin Disc by 39.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Twin Disc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Twin Disc in the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on TWIN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Twin Disc in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Twin Disc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Get Our Latest Report on TWIN

About Twin Disc

(Get Free Report)

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its principal products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.