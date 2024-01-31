Twist Bioscience (TWST) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $66.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 83.48% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Twist Bioscience to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ TWST opened at $33.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.61. Twist Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $39.74.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TWST. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 53.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,816,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,414,000 after buying an additional 1,335,779 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,213,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,699,000 after purchasing an additional 725,733 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 150.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 901,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after buying an additional 541,327 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 203.3% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 714,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,775,000 after buying an additional 478,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,584,000 after buying an additional 467,466 shares during the period.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

