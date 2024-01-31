TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO) Trading 0.4% Higher

TXO Partners L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.97 and last traded at $18.88. 30,604 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 26,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on TXO Partners from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on TXO Partners from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

TXO Partners Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $69.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.38 million. TXO Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 20.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that TXO Partners L.P. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TXO Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from TXO Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.02%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William H. Adams III acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $264,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 73,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,598.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TXO Partners news, Director William H. Adams III bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $264,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Endowment Management, L sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $25,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,139,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,478,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Trading of TXO Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXO. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in TXO Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,542,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TXO Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of TXO Partners by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 256,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,549,000 after acquiring an additional 46,041 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TXO Partners by 418.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 42,533 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of TXO Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

TXO Partners Company Profile

TXO Partners L.P. focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

